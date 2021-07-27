Carmen’s Crew eliminated by The Money Team 91-89 in TBT quarterfinals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Carmen’s Crew gave away an 18-point second half lead and fell to The Money Team 91-89 at the Covelli Center in the Columbus regional finals of The Basketball Tournament.

Carmen’s Crew, made up of mostly former Buckeyes, led for most of the game but couldn’t hold on to advance to the quarterfinals in Dayton after sloppy play and sub-par shooting in the final 10 minutes.

The Money Team, made up of former mid-major players from all across the country, erased a 12-point deficit as Xavier Munford made the game-winning shot to send his team to Dayton.

ONE OF THE GREATEST COMEBACKS IN TBT HISTORY!!!!!!



THE MONEY TEAM OVERCOMES AN 18-PT DEFICIT TO STUN CARMEN'S CREW IN COLUMBUS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WC1r4pId90 — TBT (@thetournament) July 28, 2021

Carmen’s Crew jumped out to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter and kept the momentum in the second quarter by taking a 12-point lead into the half in front of the home crowd. They were able to maintain that lead after three quarters before faltering in the fourth quarter.

Carmen’s Crew has now been eliminated in regional play for a second year in a row. The Money Team will face the winner of Blue Collar U and Category 5 on Saturday.

The winning team of TBT takes home a $1 million prize.