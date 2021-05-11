Carmen’s Crew adds Kaleb Wesson, other familiar faces to TBT squad

Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson (34) drives into Kentucky’s Nate Sestina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Carmen’s Crew added former Ohio State players Kaleb Wesson, Shannon Scott and Keyshawn Woods to its TBT roster.

The Basketball Tournament is a single-elimination event in its eighth year, where teams compete for $1 million. In 2021, 64 teams will compete in a March Madness style bracket that includes four regions: Columbus, Wichita, West Virginia and Illinois. Carmen’s Crew won TBT in 2019.

This year, games will take place in July and August and air on ESPN.

Carmen’s Crew began playing in TBT in 2017, and its core players include Aaron Craft, Jon Diebler, William Buford, David Lighty and Evan Ravenel.

The additions of Wesson, Scott and Woods was announced on coach Jared Sullinger Jr.’s Twitter page.

Wesson played for the Buckeyes from 2017 to 2020 and averaged 14 points and 9.3 rebounds during his junior season, when he was named to the all-Big Ten second team. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Golden State Warriors and played on their G League affiliate before playing in Belgium.