LONDON (WCMH) — 20-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz became a Wimbledon champion after winning an instant classic final over Novak Djokovic in five sets 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

The Centre Court crowd was treated to an incredible match that began with Djokovic, who was seeking to win his fifth straight Wimbledon, cruise through the first set 6-1. Alcaraz then battled to win the next two sets with a 7-6 victory in the second and blitzing through the third 6-1.

In a match filled with memorable rallies in highlights, the fifth game of third set lasted 26 minutes with Alcaraz winning a break point after 13 deuces. Djokovic then took the fourth set 6-3 before falling in the fifth set to Alcaraz 6-4. The Spaniard broke the 23-time major winner once in the final set and was able to close out multiple service games with clutch aces.

At 20, Alcaraz is the third youngest man to win Wimbledon.

The world No. 1 Alcaraz has now won two Grand Slam title with his maiden Wimbledon couple with last year’s victory at the U.S. Open in New York. He is also the first man to win Wimbledon since 2002 outside of the dubbed “Big Four” of men’s tennis in the last two decades, which includes Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray.

Djokovic’s quest for a 24th major will have to wait as well as the quest for a man to win all four Grand Slams in a calendar year.