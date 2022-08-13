CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Jonathan Ward ran for two touchdowns and the Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Bengals 36-23 in a sloppy preseason opener that included few starters for either team.

Ward plunged in for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns in the second quarter. Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano, in competition to be the third-string quarterback, shared the snaps for the Cardinals.

The Bengals suffered a loss early in the game when Brandon Allen, who backed up Joe Burrow last season, went out with a concussion after the first series.