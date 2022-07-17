ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (WCMH) — Australian golfer Cameron Smith won his first major title at the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews’ Old Course.

Smith’s score of 64 on Sunday, which included six birdies on the back nine, pushed him up the table to win the Claret Jug and become The Champion golfer for the 150th edition of golf’s oldest major.

With a total score for the tournament of 20-under par, Smith tied the all-time record for the best score to par in major history as the fourth golfer to shoot -20 at a major.

He also became the first Australian to win the British Open since Greg Norman in 1993 and the first Aussie major winner since Jason Day in 2015.