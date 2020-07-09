Businesses prepare for loss with fewer or no college sports

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–A major announcement was made by the Big Ten Conference Thursday. According to the release, if Big Ten schools are able to participate in fall sports this year they will move to a conference-only schedule.

This includes men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. The announcement came shortly after Ivy League schools canceled all of its fall sports.

This does not guarantee a football season for Buckeye Nation. The door to canceling the season altogether is still wide open. Recent positive COVID-19 test results for student athletes at the Ohio State University have some worried that there will be no way to safely hold these sporting events.​

That could be devastating to the university, the local economy, and fans psyche, according to the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.​ The school’s football program drives all of those areas, as is the case in college towns across the U. S. It is the same here in Columbus, according to Don DePerro, President and CEO of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.​

“It’s a unifying factor of our community, it brings us all together, it gives us a central point to rally around, to get excited about, to cheer for, and to celebrate,” said DePerro.​

DePerro estimates losing an entire season would impact the local economy to the tune of tens of millions of dollars. Bars and restaurants are the obvious first places that come to mind. Without games to watch on television, fewer patrons will have reason to visit these establishments.​

There are the hotels that house visiting teams, and retailers who sell team and school merchandise to the tens of thousands of fans in attendance at home games. ​

There are the caterers who cook all the food for the professional tailgates that companies use to impress clientele. Liquor sales could drop due to the lack of tailgating and parties thrown.​

Beyond the economic impact, he is concerned about how losing a season of Buckeye football will affect fans psyche.​

“OSU football is so much of a fabric of our society, of our community here, we identify with Ohio State University football,” said DePerro. “I’m worried about what it will do to all of us as fans.”​

Kelly Dawes owns College Traditions. It is Located a stones throw from campus and within sight of The ‘Shoe. The shop relies heavily on Buckeyes football to drive sales. ​

“It’s our bread and butter, it’s what drives this business,” said Dawes. “Not having football, if that’s the way they go, it’s going to impact a lot of people and it will depress people.”​

The shop does have an online store and business has been steady there, but according to Dawes, nothing compares to sales during week leading up to a home game. On a Saturday home game, her shop is usually so packed, people are shoulder to shoulder.​

That cannot happen this year because of the global pandemic. She planned on taking a hit.​

“Ultimately, we have to make sure that everybody is safe and healthy, so if that means no football,” Dawes did not finish her thought. “I’m just optimistic that there’s going to be some way around it, but definitely, we’ve all made sacrifices and we just have to continue to make sure that the safety and the health, welfare of all of Columbus, and our nation, is good.”​

DePerro shares that same feeling. While he is an avid fan of Buckeye football, he says in the grand scheme of things, perspective is being forced upon a lot of people.​

“I’m a huge sports fan, and I love Ohio State Football. I think we have to really think about this seriously. These are young people. These are people in their late teens and early 20s and their health has to be paramount; and I’m sure the officials at Ohio State, their new University President, and Gene Smith, are taking a very hard look at this and if they think that for a minute that they’re putting these student athletes in any peril whatsoever, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a major decision coming very soon,” said DePerro.”We have to think about the health, welfare, and safety and security of these student athletes, and that’s our utmost concern.”​