BUFFALO, New York (WCMH) — Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington is receiving praise for saving Damar Hamlin’s life Monday by providing CPR after Hamlin collapsed on the field.

Kellington was a graduate student at Ohio State from 2002-04 and served as an athletic trainer for the field hockey and women’s lacrosse programs.

Hamlin has been in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati since Monday. The Bills announced Friday that Hamlin is breathing on his own and FaceTimed into a team meeting to talk to players and coaches, during which he said, “love you boys,” according to the Bills.

It’s the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“For an assistant to find himself at that position and needing to take the action that he did, and step up, and take charge like he did . . . was nothing short of amazing,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday. “And the courage that took — you talk about a real leader and a real hero saving Damar’s life. I just admire his strength.”

A spokesperson for the Bills said Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed overnight and his neurological function remains intact. They say he has been able to talk to his family members and care team.

Kellington has been a member of the Bills’ training staff since 2017. He was an athletic trainer at Syracuse University for 11 years, according to Kellington’s LinkedIn.