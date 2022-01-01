COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Yahoo Sports national college football reporter Pete Thamel is reporting Ohio State defensive play caller and safeties coach Matt Barnes will leave Columbus to be the defensive coordinator at Memphis.

Barnes took over play calling responsibilities from defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs after Ohio State’s loss 35-28 to Oregon in week two.

The Buckeyes played well by and large on defense after the loss but suffered a significant setback against Michigan in which OSU gave up nearly 300 yards on the ground.

After the loss, Ryan Day announced he was hiring Oklahoma State defensive coordinator to take the same job at Ohio State. It’s unclear whether Coombs will stay in Columbus and continue to coach the cornerbacks.