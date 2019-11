ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCMH) — How do you stop J.K. Dobbins? Take his shoes, apparently.

They really went through the trouble of untying the laces before ripping off J.K.'s cleat. pic.twitter.com/f6x6hzPHiG — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) November 30, 2019

It happened on a first down running play during the second quarter. Dobbins ran for four yards.

After he was tackled, two Wolverines began untying his shoe and pulling on it until it came off his foot. An official who was right there threw a penalty flag.

TTUN was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.

