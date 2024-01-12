COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s offense will feature a deadly pair of running backs next year as TreVeyon Henderson announced plans to return for his senior season.

The junior running back, who was expected to be among the first selected at his position in the 2024 NFL Draft, said that he will be back next season in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Henderson is the last draft-eligible Buckeye to announce his decision, finalizing the team’s participants in the upcoming draft.

Henderson’s decision may come as a surprise to many, as two-time All-SEC running back Quinshon Judkins recently joined Ohio State through the transfer portal. The two will go into 2024 with high expectations as the team appears poised to adopt a more run-heavy offense.

Ohio State (11-2) has seen a handful of experienced players opt to return in 2024. Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams was among the first to make his intentions public, saying he would spend a fourth season at the college level on Jan. 3.

Defensive back Denzel Burke, offensive guard Donovan Jackson and cornerback Jordan Hancock later said on Wednesday that they intended to stay with the Buckeyes. Burke was widely considered to be among the top cornerback prospects if he had entered the draft. Still, he and Jackson will likely be among the top prospects in 2025.

One of OSU’s top receivers, Emeka Egbuka, similarly made the call to stay for his senior season. Last season, Egbuka was third on the Buckeyes (11-2) with 515 receiving yards. He also caught four touchdown passes.

Henderson made his decision within hours of JT Tuimoloau similarly saying he would stay, and was one of the draft-eligible Buckeyes to play in the Cotton Bowl.

Conversely, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday.