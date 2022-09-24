COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big Ten football season has arrived in Columbus as the Ohio State Buckeyes are taking on the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

The game will be the first in three years against the Badgers and the first in that same time frame OSU will don all-black uniforms.

10 players are set to be unavailable for the conference opener, including wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Cam Brown.

After sustaining an injury in week one against Notre Dame, Smith-Njigba sat out the Buckeyes’ second match against Arkansas State and returned to play last week against Toledo. He caught two passes for 33 yards.

Three other offensive players are out with Smith-Njigba while six defensive players are sidelined as well.

OUT

RB Evan Pryor

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR Kam Babb

TE Joe Royer

DE Omari Abor

DT Zach Prater

LB Mitchell Melton

LB Teradja Mitchell

CB Cam Brown

CB Jordan Hancock