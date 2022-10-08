COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s cycle of injuries to offensive stars will continue Saturday at Michigan State, with kick-off set for 4 p.m. from East Lansing.

Running back Miyan Williams, the reigning Big Ten offensive player of the week, is listed as unavailable for the MSU game. Fellow running back TreVeyon Henderson is expected to play after nursing a lower leg injury in recent weeks.

All-American receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains out of the lineup with his lingering hamstring injury. It does appear starting cornerback Cameron Brown will be available, along with safeties Cameron Martinez and Tanner McAlister.

GAME-TIME DECISION

OG Enokk Vimahi

OUT

RB Miyan Williams

RB Evan Pryor

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR Kam Babb

TE Joe Royer

DE Omari Abor

DE Tyler Friday

LB Mitchell Melton

LB Teradja Mitchell

CB Jordan Hancock

CB Lloyd McFarquhar