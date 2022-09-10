COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Game two of the 2022 Ohio State football season is approaching kick-off as the Buckeyes host the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The biggest question mark would be the availability of the Buckeyes star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has been listed as a game-time decision. Fellow receiver Julian Fleming is also a game-time decision.

Five players will be unavailable for the Buckeyes (1-0) as they enter week two as 40-point favorites against the Red Wolves. Among the five players out include two offense skill players and three defenders.

Game-time decision

  • WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  • WR Julian Fleming

Out

  • WR Kamryn Babb
  • RB Evan Pryor
  • CB Jordan Hancock
  • CB Lloyd McFarquhar
  • LB Mitchell Melton