COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Game two of the 2022 Ohio State football season is approaching kick-off as the Buckeyes host the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The biggest question mark would be the availability of the Buckeyes star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has been listed as a game-time decision. Fellow receiver Julian Fleming is also a game-time decision.

Five players will be unavailable for the Buckeyes (1-0) as they enter week two as 40-point favorites against the Red Wolves. Among the five players out include two offense skill players and three defenders.

Game-time decision

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR Julian Fleming

Out

WR Kamryn Babb

RB Evan Pryor

CB Jordan Hancock

CB Lloyd McFarquhar

LB Mitchell Melton