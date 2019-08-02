Who will be OSU’s starting QB? Coach Day in no hurry to say

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As 2019 camp opens, Coach Ryan Day says he’s in no hurry to name a starter.

During the off season, Ohio State’s quarterback roster was drastically revamped.

In January, then Georgia QB Justin Fields announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State. Around the same time, Ohio State QB Tate Martell announced he would be transferring to Miami.

Fields is widely considered to be the front runner for the starting job. But first, he has to fight for it.

Also in the running are graduate transfers Gunnar Hoak and Chris Chugunov.

“I think after the first week we’ll kind of come up for air, after the first scrimmage and say, ‘Okay, where are we? Is there that much of a gap right now?'” said Day. “After the second week, there’ll be another scrimmage. And at that point, we’ll kind of get an idea of where the gap is. If it’s not a big gap, then we’ll just keep it going. The minute it separates, that’s when we’ll go ahead and name it.”

Day reiterated during Friday’s press conference that he’s in no hurry to name a starter.

“Naming a starter right now, naming a starter in a week doesn’t give you anything really. We want to make sure guys are competing and we’re getting everybody developed so we have three quarterbacks ready to roll if we have to play all three,” stressed Day.