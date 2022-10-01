COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OSU’s wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains sidelined as the Buckeyes host Rutgers at 3:30 p.m. for homecoming weekend.
The Ohio State All-American will miss another game Saturday as he continues to heal from a hamstring injury suffered against Notre Dame. Smith-Njigba played sparingly against Toledo a couple weeks ago but OSU coach Ryan Day says Smith-Njigba will not return until he is 100% healthy.
Also sitting out for the Rutgers game is starting cornerback Cameron Brown, who also missed the Wisconsin game due to injury. OSU remains thin at cornerback, but they will get Denzel Burke back for the Rutgers game. Burke sat out last week with a hand injury.
OUT
- RB Evan Pryor
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- WR Kam Babb
- TE Joe Royer
- DE Omari Abor
- DE Tyler Friday
- LB Mitchell Melton
- LB Teradja Mitchell
- LB Palaie Gaoteote IV
- CB Cam Brown
- CB Jordan Hancock
- CB Lloyd McFarquhar
- S Jantzen Dunn
- S Cameron Martinez