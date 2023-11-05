COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After recovering in the second half to defeat Rutgers 35-16 on Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes have maintained their ranking in the coaches poll for another week.

The undefeated Buckeyes have ranked third in the US LBM Coaches Poll since Sept. 24, while No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan have kept their spots since the first coaches poll in August.

2023 marks the final season the top-four ranked teams will qualify for the playoff before the CFP’s expansion to 12 teams next season. Behind the Buckeyes in the playoffs poll is Georgia at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3 and Florida State at No. 4.

The coaches poll top 10 remains nearly unchanged, with Oregon taking over Texas’ No. 6 spot. Oklahoma State moved up 10 spots from last week, while Notre Dame fell by 10. The Air Force, UCLA and USC dropped from the top 25.

Next Saturday, Ohio State will play Michigan State at the Ohio Stadium. You can watch it on NBC4 at 7:30 p.m.

Coaches Poll (Nov. 5, 2023)

1 Georgia (55) 2 Michigan (4) 3 Ohio State (5) 4 Florida State 5 Washington 6 Oregon 7 Texas 8 Alabama 9 Penn State 10 Ole Miss 11 Louisville 12 Tennessee 13 Oregon State 14 Utah 15 Missouri 16 Oklahoma 17 Oklahoma State 18 Kansas 19 LSU 20 Tulane 21 James Madison 22 Notre Dame 23 North Carolina 24 Arizona 25 Fresno State