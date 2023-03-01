INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — The first major event in preparation for the NFL draft has arrived as plenty of former Ohio State players hit the field for the first time in weeks.

The scouting combine in Indianapolis has already begun at Lucas Oil Stadium, but the first on-field workouts for players start on Thursday. The following three days will also have workouts with players in different positions scheduled for each day.

Among the eight Buckeyes participating in the combine is quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is considered one of the top QBs available and could potentially be the No. 1 pick in April. Recent reports and analysis points to the Chicago Bears trading its top-pick to a team looking to take a quarterback, with Chicago having former Buckeye QB Justin Fields as its starter.

Teams in the top ten poised to select a new signal caller include the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, and possibly the Las Vegas Raiders.

The other quarterbacks pinned to be the first one picked, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Alabama’s Bryce Young, will both participate in drills this week. Notably, Stroud and Levis will showcase their throwing ability while Young will wait to throw on his pro day.

Along with Stroud, two other Ohio State players are projected to be selected in the first round. Offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are both pinned to be early selections and NFL starters in their rookie seasons.

In addition to the eight Buckeyes in Indianapolis, six former Cincinnati Bearcat players have also entered the draft and will be in Indianapolis. The two Ohio schools produced last season’s NFL rookies of the year in former OSU receiver Garrett Wilson and Cincy corner Sauce Gardner, who are teammates on the New York Jets.

Combine workouts are set to run Thursday through Sunday with the first two days scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday’s workouts will be from 1 to 8 p.m. The NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City with the first round scheduled for April 27.

March 2: Defensive linemen and Linebackers

DL Zach Harrison (Ohio State) Projected selection: 2nd-4th Round Second team All-Big Ten

LB Ivan Pace Jr. (Cincinnati) Projected selection: 5th Round First team All-American



March 3: Defensive backs and Special teamers

DB Cam Brown (Ohio State) Projected selection: 6th Round Honorable mention All-Big Ten

DB Ronnie Hickman Jr. (Ohio State) Projected selection: 4th Round Second team All-Big Ten

DB Arquon Bush (Cincinnati) Projected selection: Undrafted Shrine Bowl participant



March 4: Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, and Tight ends

QB C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) Projected selection: Top 10 pick Two-time Heisman Finalist

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State) Projected selection: Mid-1st Round Single-season Big Ten receiving yards record

WR Tyler Scott (Cincinnati) Projected selection: 4th Round Second team All-AAC

WR Tre Tucker (Cincinnati) Projected selection: Undrafted Second team All-AAC

TE Josh Whyle (Cincinnati) Projected selection: 6th Round Three-time All-AAC

TE Leonard Taylor (Cincinnati) Projected selection: Undrafted Shrine Bowl participant



March 5: Offensive linemen and Running backs

OL Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State) Projected selection: 1st Round First team All-American

OL Dawand Jones (Ohio State) Projected selection: 1st-2nd Round Third-team All-American

OL Luke Wypler (Ohio State) Projected selection: 2nd-3rd Round Honorable mention All-Big Ten

