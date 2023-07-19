COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football begins its fall camp in just a few weeks and is selling a limited number of tickets for fans to watch the Buckeyes.

Ohio State Football Week includes admission to two fall camp practices for ticketed fans on Thursday, August 3 and Friday, August 4 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

The week also features Ryan Day’s Season Kickoff Luncheon on August 4 at the Fawcett Center from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The luncheon will include remarks from Day as well as a Q&A session with OSU’s head coach and assistant coaches. Tables of eight for the luncheon are $2,500.

Tickets for the fall camp practices are $30 and include a commemorative 2023 Ohio State training camp hat.

Five hundred tickets will be released for each practice session with a limit of five tickets per fan. Gates for each practice session will open at 8:30 a.m., with practice beginning at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Tickets will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 20th by visiting the event ticket page HERE.