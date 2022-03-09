COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann spoke with members of the media Wednesday ahead of the team’s trip to the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

The Buckeyes begin tournament play Thursday at 9:00 EST and will face the winner of Penn State/Minnesota. OSU enters the tournament shorthanded with Kyle Young still out in concussion protocol and sophomore center Zed Key listed as a game-time decision.

If that sounds familiar it should because Young also missed last year’s Big Ten Tournament after suffering two concussions in the span of three weeks.

Last year, the Buckeyes made it all the way to the championship game where they lost 91-88 in overtime to Illinois. The No. 2 Buckeyes went on to lose to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

OSU limps into this year’s tournament having lost three of its last four games while falling out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since the week four poll released on Nov. 29.

Big Ten Tournament expectations

Regardless of who wins between Minnesota and Penn State, the Buckeyes should take care of business against either opponent. But being able to win is not the same thing as actually winning, which was proven two weeks ago when the Buckeyes lost to Northwestern and Maryland, two of the worst teams in the conference this season.

So what should Ohio State fans expect when it comes to the Big Ten Tournament?

“I’d like to get a little bit healthier and just play a little better,” Holtmann said. “Those are the two things, whatever comes out of this week.”

That pretty much sums up what the expectation is for the Buckeyes: hope no one else gets injured and gain a little momentum. If Ohio State gets past its second round game, they’ll face a Purdue team that lost two of its last three games and nearly dropped three in a row before squeaking out a narrow 69-67 win over Indiana on senior day.

The Buckeyes have two NBA-level players on the roster in E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham who both received all-conference honors Tuesday. But there’s not much offense outside of those two players as evidenced by the fact that no other Buckeye averages double-digits in scoring.



Then again, Ohio State was struggling last season entering the Big Ten Tournament but wound up beating Purdue and Michigan before narrowly falling to Illinois. Another run could be in the cards for the Bucks but only if they find some more consistent offense from role players along with committing fewer turnovers.