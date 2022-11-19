COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Something about the finishing stretch of the college football season seems to flummox the Ohio State football team.

Last year it was getting bulllied by Michigan in poor weather conditions, and this season it appears that the urgency that was evident for much of the season has disappeared. It’s almost as if they decided to take an extended nap after the off week.

Ohio State looked average for three quarters before pulling away against Penn State, looked soft in the elements in a much closer-than-expected win at Northwestern, and had bouts of inconsistency last weekend against Indiana before putting it on cruise control in the second half.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day gestures during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs with the ball against Maryland linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Maryland tight end CJ Dippre (18) prepares to catch a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV (21), Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs with the ball past Maryland linebacker Durell Nchami (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman, second from left, tackles Maryland running back Roman Hemby (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 19: CJ Dippre #18 of the Maryland Terrapins scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Palaie Gaoteote IV #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 19: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rolls out of the pocket against Gereme Spraggins #21 of the Maryland Terrapins in the second quarter at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 19: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes the ball in the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 19: Roman Hemby #24 of the Maryland Terrapins is tackled by Ronnie Hickman #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 19: A moment of silence is held to remember the shooting victims from the University of Virginia before the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 19: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass against the Maryland Terrapins in the second quarter at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 19: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs in for a touchdown after making a catch in the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 19: The Ohio State Buckeyes wear a Virginia sticker on their helmet to honor the shooting victims from the University of Virginia during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles past Maryland linebacker Gereme Spraggins during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke (10) tackles Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 19: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes a catch in the first quarter against Deonte Banks #3 of the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 19: Dontay Demus Jr. #7 of the Maryland Terrapins makes a catch in the second quarter against Jordan Hancock #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes leads his team onto the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Whether it’s the feeling of lack of opposition, injuries, or talent not living up to the billing, something is definitely amiss.

And Maryland has taken advantage.

After 30 minutes, the Terrapins are averaging 5.86 yards per play, compared to just 5.60 for the Buckeyes. That’s well below their nation’s best 7.60, and the playcalling may have a lot to do with it.

Last week when the going got tough against Indiana Ohio State played bully ball and run up the middle, picking up chunks of yardage. Today it’s a return to the finesse game, runs to the outside, deep, difficult throws to the sideline instead of quick slants and underneath passes.

Ohio State has played this laissez-faire game before, and to this point, it hasn’t come back to bite. All it needs to do is look at today’s scoreboard to see that a lofty ranking doesn’t insulate from defeat.

Both No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU needed field goals on the final play of the game to escape with their playoff lives, and at the moment it appears that the Buckeyes may need to do the same.

“It’s something that we’ve talked about in the preseason a lot, though, because we knew we’d be in situations where you have to bring it every week,” Day said earlier this season. “And so now we’ll draw upon that. And I mean, that there’s not going to be one of the surprises that we haven’t addressed. It doesn’t matter. Every single week, you gotta bring it. Otherwise, you’re you don’t have a chance to be a champion.’

Now is the time for the Buckeyes to show those are more than just words.