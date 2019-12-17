What to expect for Ohio State’s 2020 early signing day

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 18: Members of the Ohio State Buckeyes run out on to the field prior to the start of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 18, 2017 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Early signing day is Wednesday December 17 and once again the Ohio State Buckeyes are projected to haul in a top-5 recruiting class for 2020.

The biggest emphasis on this year’s class is who the Buckeyes will bring in at quarterback. Justin Fields still has one more season before ne can declare for the NFL draft, but the options behind him are thin. Ohio State already has one commitment in Jack Miller from Arizona and they could snag another tomorrow in CJ Stroud. The No. 2 ranked pro-style quarterback will make his decision at 9:30 a.m. at Rancho Cucamonga High School in California. In fact, Ohio State is already well represented in California with commitments from defensive back Clark Phillips III and linebacker Kourt Williams.

I will be announcing my commitment and signing my NLI on Wednesday December 18th at Rancho Cucamonga High School’s auditorium at 9:30 am, it will be open to the public, and it will be on ESPN U… — S7VEN (@CJ7STROUD) December 16, 2019

Those quarterbacks will have some of the best pass catching options in the country with four elite-level players coming to Ohio State. The Buckeyes are getting 5-star Julian Fleming from Pennsylvania who caught 72 passes for 1,572 yards and 23 touchdowns. He’s the state’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions and is the only receiver in state history to have more than 5,000 career receiving yards.

Two other highly-touted receivers are 4-star Jaxon Smith-Njigba from Texas as well as 4-star Gee Scott from Washington. Smith-Njigba had more than 100 catches for 2,094 yards and 34 touchdowns and, like Fleming, has more than 5,000 career receiving yards to go along with 60 touchdowns in three seasons.

Meanwhile, Gee Scott hauled in 76 catches for 1,453 yards and 15 touchdowns. Throw in 3-star TE Joe Royer from Ohio and the Buckeyes’ receiving corps is among the best in the country for the class of 2020.

Ohio State’s best recruiting effort in terms of geographical location came in its own back yard with eight of the Buckeyes 25 commits coming from Ohio. Here’s that list of future Buckeyes from the Buckeye state:

5-star OT Paris Johnson Jr. (Princeton High School)

Honored to be apart of the family.. #GoBucks https://t.co/rlho9VrK7H — Paris Johnson Jr. (@ParisJohnsonJr) December 9, 2019

4-star DT Darrion Henry (Princeton High School)

3-star TE Joe Royer (Elder High School)

3-star RB Miyan Williams (Winton Woods High School)

3-star DE Ty Hamilton (Pickerington Central High School)

3-star G Jakob James (Elder High School)

3-star T Trey Leroux (Norwalk High School)

3-star K Jake Seibert (La Salle High School)