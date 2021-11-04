COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 5 Ohio State goes for a seventh-straight win this Saturday when the Buckeyes travel to Lincoln to face Nebraska at 12:00 EST.

Ohio State is ranked 6th in the Associated Press poll and 5th in the first College Football Playoff poll, one spot ahead of Cincinnati.

OSU is coming off a 33-24 win over Penn State in which the Buckeyes defense played arguably its best game considering the competition. They held Penn State to 33 yards rushing and one touchdown pass while also recording their sixth defensive touchdown of the season, thanks to a 57-yard scoop and score from defensive tackle Jerron Cage.

Now, Ohio State turns its sights to the Cornhuskers who are 3-6 this season. Below are three things to know ahead of Saturday’s game:

Cornhuskers: Single-threat rushing attack

Nebraska averages more than 200 yards rushing a game and ranks fourth in the Big Ten, one spot ahead of the Buckeyes. But how Nebraska runs the ball bodes well for OSU.

The Cornhuskers rely on quarterback Adrian Martinez to do most of the heavy lifting, in this case running, as he leads the team in rushing attempts (106) and yards per game (50.1). The next closest rusher is running back Rahmir Johnson who has 96 rushes and averages 48.1 yards per game.

“We know he’s a running quarterback, so we’ve just got to keep him in the pocket,” defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson said. “If he does [get outside] he’s a dangerous guy.”

If the Buckeyes can contain Martinez, they can neutralize Nebraska’s run game and put pressure on Martinez when he wants to throw.

Here’s what happened the last three weeks when the Buckeyes held thier opponent below 60 yards rushing:

vs. Maryland: 5 sacks, 9 tackles for a loss

at Indiana: 5 sacks, 14 tackles for a loss

vs. Penn State: 4 sacks, 8 tackles for a loss and 5 QB hurries

Nebraska ranks second in the Big Ten in passing yards per play (9.4). Only Ohio State is better in that category. But stopping the run will mean more pressure on Martinez, meaning fewer explosive passing plays.

Nebraska: Not that bad

The 3-6 record is misleading because all of those losses came by eight points or less.

In fact, Nebraska has faced three teams ranked in the CFP top 10 and lost by slim margins:

at No. 8 Oklahoma: 23-16

at No. 4 Michigan State 23-20 OT

vs. No. 7 Michigan 32-29

“Their record doesn’t show how good of a team they are,” safety Bryson Shaw said. “It’s going to be an unbelievable challenge for our defense, for our whole team and I’m excited for it.”

Those three losses to top 10 teams by a combined 13 points is hardly anything for Nebraska to hang its head about, but fans want better results in Scott Frost’s fourth year at the helm as he’s yet to have a winning season in Lincoln.

Beating Ohio State and showing he can take down a goliath would go a long way for Frost and turn the Cornhuskers season around overnight.

From Red Zone to End Zone

The Buckeyes went 1-for-6 inside the red zone against Penn State, settling for four field goals of 35 yards or less. Give Noah Ruggles credit for making all of those attempts to give OSU 12 points in a nine-point win.

The Buckeyes had two false start penalties inside the 20-yard line and failed to gain three yards or less on seven separate occasions in the red zone.

“We could’ve executed much better, certainly in some of the shorter yardage situations,” Day said. “I also think there was some schematic things we probably could’ve done a better job with.”

It’s not the first time Ohio State has struggled near or inside the red zone against a good defense this season. The Buckeyes went 2-for-3 against Oregon, which sounds good but failed to score any points on three different drives after reaching the 30-yard line.

“There were times in both of those games where we just haven’t finished drives,” Day said. “You can point the finger at a lot of things but you have got to execute at a high level in the pass game, then you have to be able to be really physical in the run game and make three-yard runs five-yard runs.”

Nebraska has an average defense, so this weekend would be an optimal time to correct those mistakes before having to face much better defenses in Michigan State and Michigan in the last two weeks of the regular season.