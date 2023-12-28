DALLAS (WCMH) — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day declined to speak on the status of star players who have yet to announce their game status in a Thursday press conference previewing the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Before the Buckeyes were set to face off against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Day and Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz took part in a dual press conference. While some answers from the coaches shed light on the upcoming game, the biggest questions remained unanswered.

Here is what Day said in his press conference with Drinkwitz.

Status of Marvin Harrison Jr. and others

Day chose not to comment on the playing status of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and other Buckeyes who will potentially sit out of the Cotton Bowl and enter the NFL Draft, which takes place in April.

“I feel like those are decisions that, you know, the players make and their families,” Day said. “So, I never want to be the one to go out and put it out there. I want to respect that and, you know, I think our guys have been great and professional. These guys want to win the game. We’ll know here in about 24 hours.”

Ohio State fans continue to watch out for the playing status of Harrison, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, who are all expected to be drafted if they choose to forego remaining college eligibility and head to the NFL. All three players traveled with the team, and have not yet announced whether they will opt out of the Cotton Bowl.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson and tight end Cade Stover have announced they will play in the game, but have yet to reveal their decision on the draft. Safety Lathan Ransom will not play due to injury.

Opportunity for Devin Brown and others

When asked if quarterback Devin Brown’s performance at the Cotton Bowl would play into the team’s decision to bring in another quarterback in the offseason, Day did not give a definitive answer. However, he said that Brown is their quarterback and that the game would give players such as him a chance to gain momentum going into the offseason.

“Well, I know that everybody in this game’s got an opportunity to build some momentum for next year,” Day said. “Devin’s exactly in that situation, this is exactly what he wanted. He wanted this opportunity and so, he’s taken it and run the last few weeks and I think the guys on the team feel it. They feel his presence out there. What a great opportunity for him to do that. Once the season is over, we’ll kind of figure out, you know, where we’re at with everything. As of right now, he’s our quarterback, and we’re moving forward.”

Day added that the game against Mizzou would be a great chance for Brown to build confidence heading into next season.

Brown gets the opportunity that Day referred to because of quarterback Kyle McCord’s decision to transfer to Syracuse, announced in mid-December. In McCord’s absence, it is currently unclear who will start at quarterback for the Buckeyes in 2024, with Brown being the top candidate currently on the team. But there has been speculation that the team will bring in additional help for the position.

2024 quarterback commit Air Noland, who officially signed with the team in December, remains as another option for Day and his staff.