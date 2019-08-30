What not to bring to OSU games this season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University Police are reminding people what is and what isn’t allowed into the stadium.

One of the big rules is that no bags are allowed inside. It’s not a new policy but one university officials want to make sure people are aware of.

“Purses and bags are not allowed in the stadium however they can bring wristlets or wallets as long as they’re not larger than 5-inch by 8-inch by 1-inch, which is pretty much the size of a half sheet of paper,” OUPD Chief Kimberly Spears-McNatt said earlier this week.

Signs are posted outside telling fans other items that are not allowed into the stadium. Some include signs, food or alcohol, strollers, and weapons. A full list of what is and is not allowed can be found by clicking here.

According to OSU’s bag policy, there are some exceptions for fans with dietary, medical, or childcare needs. Each person bringing things in for those reasons is allowed one 14-inch by 14-inch by 4-inch bag. Those fans should enter through the Steinbrenner Band Center Entrance or Press Entrance.

The bag policy is in place for safety.

“Feel a little bit safer being in there without a whole bunch of bags and everything,” said Cory Simms, a lifelong Buckeye fan and junior at OSU.

Mark and Aiden Noss are from Canada. Before getting to town, they looked up the rules for the stadium and were well prepared.

“They’re there for a reason, safety. You’ve got to protect the fans, protect the players, protect the coaches,” said Mark Noss.

Fans are asked to leave anything that is bigger than 5 inches by 8 inches by 1 inch in their cars.