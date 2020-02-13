Wesson brothers lift Ohio State over Rutgers 72-66

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kaleb Wesson had 16 points and his older brother Andre added 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Ohio State over Rutgers 72-66. Ohio State knocked down seven three-pointers in the first half scoring 45 points in the game’s first 20 minutes. It was the first time OSU has scored at least 40 points in a first half since beating Penn State on December 7, 2019.

But Rutgers overcame a 20-point deficit in the second half and Geo Baker hit a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to get the Scarlet Knights within 3 points. But Ohio State knocked down some key free throws late in the game to secure the Buckeyes fourth win in their last five games.

Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. each added 10 points for the Buckeyes. Jacob Young had 17 for Rutgers. Ohio State returns to action on Saturday when the Buckeyes host Purdue at 12:00.