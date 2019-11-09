WATCH: TBDBITL performs The Music of Santana at Saturday’s halftime show

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University performed the music of Carlos Santana during Saturday’s halftime show.

Santana rose to prominence with a performance at the original Woodstock in 1969, months before the band’s debut album was released.

Over the years, Santana’s hits have included “Evil Ways,” “Black Magic Woman,” and “Smooth.”

Saturday’s performance included a Latin percussion section from the Ohio State music department.