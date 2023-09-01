COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State and Big Ten football fans are in for a special season on NBC4.

In addition to airing Ohio State games and other Big Ten matchups, NBC4 will offer special football sports coverage and expert analysis with the “Big Ohio Football Show.”

Viewers can watch the show starting every Friday at 7:30 p.m., where NBC4 will look ahead to that week’s OSU matchup plus other action around the Big Ten and the state of Ohio.

Then, on Saturdays, our 11 p.m. postgame show will have a recap of all the day’s Buckeyes action, as well as live team coverage from the NBC4 Sports crew.