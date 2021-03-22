Watch: Ryan Day to discuss Ohio State football practice at 11:15 a.m.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day is expected to discuss Ohio State’s progress in spring football practice at about 11:15 a.m. Monday. You can watch his comments here at nbc4i.com.

The Buckeyes opened spring practice Friday. They are coming off a 7-1 season in which they advanced to the national championship game before falling to Alabama.

Ohio State has released its roster for the spring. It includes early enrollees and jersey-number assignments. You can view it here.

In a social media post Monday morning, last season’s starting quarterback, Justin Fields, was shown at practice as a guest.

That man @justnfields back in the building yessirrrrr 👊 pic.twitter.com/4BIDUrCouY — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 22, 2021

One of the main questions for the Buckeyes this spring is determining who will replace Fields. The contenders are CJ Stroud, Jack Miller III and Kyle McCord.