WATCH: Ryan Day speaks ahead of Rutgers road game

LINCOLN, NE – SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– A big question heading into Ryan Day’s Tuesday press conference ahead of the Buckeye’s next Big 10 match up at Rutgers is the status of defensive end Chase Young.

Last week, Ohio State officials announced that Young would not play against Maryland due to a “possible NCAA issue.”

Young posted to Twitter that in 2018 he received a loan from a family friend, which he later repaid in full.

Young is considered one of the best players in college football this season and in the Heisman award conversation, something rare for a defensive player.

Saturday Ohio State football spokesperson Jerry Emig said the ESPN report that claimed Young would be suspended for four games due to the NCAA violations was “incorrect.”

In his post-game press conference after Ohio State’s 73-14 win over Maryland (video below), Day said the defensive line proved it’s “more than just one person” without Young.

Day said Young is practicing this week with the team while they investigate, and that they are “proud of Chase” and “have his back.”

