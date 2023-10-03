COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 4 Ohio State returns to action after a bye week as the Buckeyes prepare for Maryland at noon Saturday.

Coach Ryan Day is set to speak at noon Tuesday in his first news conference since giving a fiery defense of his team and its toughness, which was questioned by former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz before the Buckeyes beating the Irish.

The Terrapins are a formidable opponent and enter this game 5-0 after a 44-17 win over Indiana. They also beat Michigan State 31-9 and average 38.6 points, tied for 15th in the country.

Maryland is led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa who won a national championship at Alabama. Taulia is in his fourth season as the Terps starting quarterback and is putting together another impressive season. Through five games, he’s thrown for more than 1,400 yards and 13 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Ohio State’s defense was up to the task against Notre Dame’s offense as the Buckeyes rank second in the country in fewest points allowed per game (8.5).

Quarterback Kyle McCord appears to be finding his stride after leading the Buckeyes on the winning drive against the Irish. He completed 10 of 13 passes on third down, and if he can connect on a few more first-down passes, Day’s offense will find the rhythm it needs. But that can only be accomplished if the Buckeyes also convert in short yardage situations. That has been a struggle for Ohio State this season and nearly cost it the win against Notre Dame.