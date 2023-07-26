INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — NBC4 Sports Reporter Whitney Harding spoke one-on-one with Ohio State Coach Ryan Day at Big Ten football media day on Wednesday about the Buckeyes’ quarterback competition, how OSU plans to address the explosive plays allowed in 2022, depth on the offensive line and much more.

You can watch the interview in the video player above. An excerpt can be read below.

Whitney: “The answer everyone wants to know about the Buckeyes is who will be the starting quarterback. But the biggest question for this Ohio State team is definitely who will block for that quarterback?”

Ryan Day: “The good news is we have some different guys, but they don’t have a lot of experience, so we’ve got to get them going. But they’re into it. They’re working really hard and again, they’ve had a really good summer.”

Whitney: “The chemistry is important with those guys too, but they’ve all kind of been around each other for a little bit.”

Ryan Day: “Well, yeah, and I think that’s where Donovan [Jackson] and Matt [Jones] have to really take that next step forward is like, okay, you’ve played before, but now you need to help the guy next to you and it’s okay to help. Tell him what to do or communicate with him. They’ve been in those environments before and so we need them to show that veteran leadership.”

Whitney: “What do you like about the transfers and people you have brought in to help this defense?”

Ryan Day: “These guys have played a lot of football. It’s probably the most experienced team we’ve had since 2019 coming back. That’s really important. And so, as we all know, one of the things that we’re really making sure that we handle in the offseason is limiting the explosive plays. That’s something that really broke our back down the stretch last year. But there was a lot of growth made with the defense, and now that it’s in year two they’re learning and really focusing on how to do it as opposed to what to do. We’ll see how it translates into the beginning of the season.”