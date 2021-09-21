Watch: Ohio State’s Ryan Day talks ahead of Akron game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day discussed Ohio State’s game against Akron on Tuesday. You can watch his comments in the player above.

The 10th-ranked Buckeyes (2-1) are coming off a 41-20 win over Tulsa on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. In that game, TreVeyon Henderson had 277 yards and three touchdowns rushing, and on Monday, he was named Big Ten freshman and co-offensive player of the week.

Next is Akron (1-2), which lost to No. 23 Auburn 60-10 on Sept. 4 and Temple 45-24 on Sept. 11 before defeating Bryant 35-14 last Saturday.

The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ohio Stadium.