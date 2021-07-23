Watch: Ohio State’s Ryan Day speaks at Big Ten media days

INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day spoke Friday at the Big Ten media days. You can watch his comments in the player above.

Ohio State is coming off a 7-1 season in which it advanced to the national championship game before falling to Alabama 52-24.

Day was asked about the ongoing quarterback competition between sophomores C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller III and freshman Kyle McCord. He did not give any indication as to who would start week one when the Buckeyes travel to Minnesota to face the Gophers on Sept. 2 on primetime.

The 2021 regular season will be much more normal compared to last year when the Buckeyes played just five regular season games. But the threat of missing games is still there as variants of the coronavirus continue to spread throughout the country.

“The majority of our team is vaccinated,” Day said. “They missed over 1,000 snaps last year, they missed six games, they missed spring practice the year before, so because of that fundamentals is something we spent a long time working on this spring.”

Day did not share what percentage of the team was vaccinated but he did say Ohio State is encouraging all players to get the vaccine. Day also added preseason first-team All American wide receiver Chris Olave did not come to Big Ten Media Days because he was receiving his second shot.

Three Buckeyes came to Indianapolis to take part in Big Ten Media Days: tight end Jeremy Ruckert, offensive tackle Thayer Munford and defensive end Zach Harrison.