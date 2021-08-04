Watch: Ohio State’s Ryan Day talks about fall camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State opened fall camp Wednesday with the season less than a month away.

Two of the biggest notes from Day’s press conference include the team’s vaccination status and the health of defensive end Tyler Friday.

Day said the Buckeyes are more than 90% vaccinated when asked about Ohio State requiring students to wear masks indoors as the Delta variant continues to run rampant throughout the United States.

As for Friday, Day said the senior has an undisclosed injury that will keep him out of fall camp and “most of the season.” Friday’s injury means more opportunities will be available for Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau, the top two ranked defensive players in the class of 2021.

Pickerington North grad Jack Sawyer has been on campus since the Spring, but Tuimoloau just got to Columbus a few weeks ago after a late commitment to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Minnesota, followed by the home opener against Oregon on Sept. 11.

Ohio State is coming off a 7-1 season in which it advanced to the national championship game before falling to Alabama 52-24.

Day did not give any indication Monday about who would be the starting quarterback among sophomores C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller III and freshman Kyle McCord.