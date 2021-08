COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day will provide updates Monday on fall football camp. He is scheduled to speak about 11:45 a.m. You can watch him live here on nbc4i.com.

The Buckeyes are in preseason practice heading into their season opener on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Minnesota. They will then play their first home game on Sept. 11 against Oregon.

Day is entering his third full season as the coach. He has a 23-2 record with Ohio State.