Watch: Ohio State’s Ryan Day, plus coaches and players, to discuss start of spring practice at 11:30 a.m.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day coaches against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day will discuss the first day of spring football practice on Friday. You can watch his comments live on nbc4i.com.

Day is expected to speak about 11:30 a.m., joined by offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and two players.

After Friday, the Buckeyes will practice on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays heading into the spring game, which has a target date of April 17th.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 7-1 season that was dramatically rearranged by the pandemic, but they still advanced to the national championship game, falling 52-24 to Alabama.

Chief among their offseason concerns will be identifying a replacement for quarterback Justin Fields, who has declared for the NFL draft. This spring, the Buckeyes will take long looks at CJ Stroud, Jack Miller III and Kyle McCord.