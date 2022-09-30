COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the Ohio State University’s longest-running traditions is set to start Friday evening.

The Ohio State Homecoming Parade is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. starting in the Northwest Stadium Lot by the Ohio Stadium. From there, the parade route will take OSU students and their floats over to the Ohio Union. Leading up to the parade, OSU is also hosting festivities in the Northwest Stadium Lot.

NBC4 will stream the parade in the video player above.

OSU has asked anyone who plans on coming in person to park in the Ohio Union Garages, which are along High Street and south of 15th Avenue, or in Arps Garage north of 17th Avenue. Other parking options include Tuttle Garage, South Campus Gateway Garage or Lane Avenue Garage.

The parade is set to last between 7 and 8 p.m. Following that, OSU said it will celebrate with fireworks at 9 p.m.