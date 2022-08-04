COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State returned to the practice field Thursday morning, with coach Ryan Day expected to lay out after what he wants to see during preseason camp.

Day and the Buckeyes went 11-2 in 2021, defeating Utah in the Rose Bowl and finishing sixth in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll. But the season was marred by the team’s first loss to Michigan in a decade, which kept them from advancing to the Big Ten championship game and potentially the College Football Playoff.

Several key players return on offense, including quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson, and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The focus of the offseason was reshaping a defense that allowed 22.8 points per game, with Jim Knowles hired away from Oklahoma State to become defensive coordinator.

The season kicks off on Sept. 3 against Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium.