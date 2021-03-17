Watch: Ohio State football coach Ryan Day to discuss spring practice at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day get soaked with a sports drink after the team’s win against Clemson during the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day will discuss the start of spring practice at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch his comments live in the video player above.

Spring practice begins Friday, with the Buckeyes practicing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays heading into the spring game, which has a target date of April 17.

Day may address the suspension of junior safety Marcus Hooker, who was cited Saturday for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in the Grandview Heights area.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 7-1 season that was dramatically rearranged by the pandemic, but they still advanced to the national championship game, falling 52-24 to Alabama.

Chief among the Buckeyes’ offseason concerns will be identifying a replacement for quarterback Justin Fields, who has declared for the NFL draft.