COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is taking part in a conference call with reporters.

The Buckeyes are gearing up for an unusually late start to their season — at noon on Oct. 24 against Nebraska at Ohio Stadium — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio State is sixth in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, highest-ranked of any team that has yet to play a game.