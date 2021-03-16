Watch Ohio State football coach Ryan Day as a high school basketball star in New Hampshire

LINCOLN, NE – SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ryan Day, basketball star?

It turns out the Ohio State football coach was a successful multi-sport athlete at Manchester Central High School in New Hampshire, and Tuesday was the 25th anniversary of him leading the team to a state basketball championship.

25 years ago today, Central HS won the hoops championship over Winnacunnet. This guy knocking down three's turned out to be a pretty good football coach too! @ryandaytime @OhioStateFB #wmur pic.twitter.com/32WRj9XWKq — Jamie Staton (@JamieStatonWMUR) March 16, 2021

A tweet posted by a Manchester sportscaster showed Day, as a junior, making two big three-pointers against Winnacunnet.

“25 years ago today, Central HS won the hoops championship over Winnacunnet. This guy knocking down three’s turned out to be a pretty good football coach too!” the tweet read.

In high school, Day was a quarterback in football, guard in basketball and catcher in baseball.

He is now preparing for his third full season with the Buckeyes, coming off an appearance in the national championship game in January. Ohio State is scheduled to begin spring practice Friday, with a target date of April 17 for the spring game.