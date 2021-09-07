Watch: Ohio State coach Ryan Day to discuss Oregon game at noon

Buckeyes

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day answers questions from the media after a college football game with Minnesota Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With the home opener coming up on Saturday, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day will address the media at noon on Tuesday. You can watch his comments live on nbc4i.com and the NBC4 app.

The Buckeyes opened the season Thursday with a 45-31 win over Minnesota. In his debut, quarterback C.J. Stroud passed for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns, and the defense produced a touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone.

The next challenge is Oregon, which will play Ohio State at noon on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The Ducks opened the season Saturday with a 31-24 win over Fresno State.

