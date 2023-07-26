INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day is set to speak at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Big Ten football media days.

The Buckeyes, who open preseason camp Aug. 3, are selling a limited number of tickets for fans to watch.

This is Day’s fifth season coaching the Buckeyes, whom he’s led to a 31-2 record in Big Ten play, with the only losses coming to Michigan the last two seasons.

Day has yet to name a starting quarterback in a competition that features junior Kyle McCord and sophomore Devin Brown. McCord backed up C.J. Stroud

“They both have shown leadership . . . now is going to be the time to put it on the field,” Day said. “We’d like to see one of them emerge [during fall camp].”

The Buckeyes’ 2022 season ended after back-to-back losses to Michigan and Georgia in College Football Playoff semifinals in which OSU gave up a combined 87 points.

“[Giving up] explosive plays was our Achilles heal the last two games. It is a motivating factor for sure,” Day said. “How do we take the guys who have been in [Jim Knowles’] system for a year and take the next step?”

The most significant news entering Big Ten media days is the potential four-game suspension for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan and the NCAA are working toward a negotiated suspension over alleged false statements Harbaugh made to officials investigating recruiting violations from the COVID-19 pandemic “dead period.”

Ohio State’s season features two primetime games on NBC4, against Notre Dame and Michigan State.

Ohio State football schedule

Sept 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Youngstown State vs. Ohio State, noon

Sept. 16: Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State, 4 p.m.

Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. on NBC4

Oct. 7: Maryland vs. Ohio State

Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue

Oct. 21: Penn State vs. Ohio State

Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Nov. 11: Michigan State vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. on NBC4

Nov. 18: Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, noon