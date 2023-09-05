COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day is set to speak with members of the media at noon to discuss the Buckeyes’ home opener against Youngstown State.

OSU is coming off a 23-3 win over Indiana in Bloomington. The Buckeyes’ defense was lights out against the Hoosiers, but the offense struggled to find a rhythm under quarterback Kyle McCord and a revamped offensive line.

“I felt like they needed to play better in the run game,” Day said about the offensive line. “We’re getting back to working on that this week.”

Day added Ohio State was only 50% efficient running the ball on first and second down.

“We got off schedule in the run game and we can’t do that,” Day said.

After the game, Day said he would have liked to play sophomore quarterback Devin Brown more who only went in for two series, including the last one with the game out of reach. Day called McCord’s performance a ‘mixed bag’ on Saturday and said he’d have to watch the film to see if there were more positives or negatives.

McCord completed 60% of his passes, including two fourth-down conversions, and threw for 239 yards on 20-of-33 passes. The junior QB also threw an interception, misread a block that would’ve given him a rushing touchdown, and never got into a rhythm with his two future NFL receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka who combined for five catches for 34 yards.

One of the areas to fix from Saturday’s game was a lack of execution in short yardage situations. Ohio State was 2-for-12 on third down, but a closer look at that stat is even more concerning. Eight of those third-down attempts came from four yards or less of the first-down marker, but OSU only converted on two of them. That’s a 25% success rate. Day said OSU should convert on those situations “about 80% of the time.”