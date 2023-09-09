COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the most successful coaches in college football history was torn on who to root for at Ohio State’s game against Youngstown State.

That’s because Jim Tressel coached football at both schools for 25 years combined.

You can watch an interview with Tressel and his wife, Ellen, in the video player above.

Tressel coached the Penguins to 153 wins and four I-AA national championships in 15 seasons. He then became one of the greatest coaches in Ohio State history, leading the Buckeyes to 94 wins, six Big Ten titles, three national championship appearances and the 2002 title. His 94 wins rank third-most all time at Ohio State.

Earlier this year, Tressel retired as president of Youngstown State after nine years.