COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave caught passes from current OSU quarterback C.J. Stroud and former OSU QB and 2014 national champion Cardale Jones during the Buckeyes’ pro day on Wednesday.

Pro Football Focus is projecting Wilson to go No. 18 overall to the New Orleans Saints, but his ceiling is much higher than that. Wilson is a top-10 caliber player who could very likely be drafted No. 8 overall by the Falcons who will play the 2022 season without the suspended Calvin Ridley. He could also be taken 10th overall by the New York Jets who need to provide better weapons for last year’s No. 2 pick in QB Zach Wilson.

Drafting a dynamic receiver in the top 10 can pay dividends as evidenced by the 2021 draft when Ja’Marr Chase (No. 5) Jaylen Waddle (No. 6) and Devonta Smith (No. 10) were all taken in the top 10 and played right away.

WATCH: Wilson, Olave, Stroud and Ryan Day react to OSU Pro Day

Meanwhile, PFF is projecting Olave to be selected No. 22 overall by Green Bay. The Packers received the pick from the Las Vegas Raiders who acquired one of the NFL’s premier receivers in Davante Adams. With his departure, Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers are desperate for a big-play threat, which is exactly what Olave brings to the table after hauling in 13 touchdowns on 65 catches last season at OSU.

Olave could also go to the Saints if Wilson is no longer on the board, which he probably won’t be. If that were the case, Olave would join former Ohio State receiving legend Michael Thomas who’s entering his sixth season in the NFL.

When asked who they think will be drafted first between the tandem, both Olave and Wilson said it doesn’t matter to them and that they just want to see the other succeed.

Buckeyes’ quarterback C.J. Stroud, who finished fourth in the Heisman voting last season, who might be in this same spot next year performing for NFL teams.

“C.J. is one of the best players in the country, so you can’t go wrong with having him out there,” Olave said. “We’ve got a little bit of chemistry. We brought it out here today and performed well.”

