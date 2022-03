INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — Former Ohio State offensive linemen Nicholas Petit-Frere and Thayer Munford took the podium at the 2022 NFL Combine on Thursday.

According to Pro Football Focus, Petit-Frere is projected to be taken in the 3rd round while Munford is projected to be selected in the 5th round of the NFL Draft, which begins April 28.

You can watch Petit-Frere’s press conference in the video player above and Munford’s press conference in the video player below.