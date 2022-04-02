COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football held spring practice No. 8 Saturday in front of more than 1,000 students and the Buckeyes treated them to a full, 11-on-11 between the offense and defense.
But before that, OSU held a 7-on-7 where rising sophomore Emeka Egbuka made an incredible one-handed catch that sent Twitter into a frenzy about how good the Buckeyes’ receiving room is.
OSU is losing Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson who are both projected to be first-round draft picks later this month, but they’re bringing back a ton of talent. Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be the leader of the receivers and he’ll be complimented by Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming this season.