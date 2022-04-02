COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football held spring practice No. 8 Saturday in front of more than 1,000 students and the Buckeyes treated them to a full, 11-on-11 between the offense and defense.

But before that, OSU held a 7-on-7 where rising sophomore Emeka Egbuka made an incredible one-handed catch that sent Twitter into a frenzy about how good the Buckeyes’ receiving room is.

Stop what you're doing and check out this insane one-handed catch by Emeka Egbuka.🤯 pic.twitter.com/kk5OjHIbPe — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) April 2, 2022

OSU is losing Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson who are both projected to be first-round draft picks later this month, but they’re bringing back a ton of talent. Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be the leader of the receivers and he’ll be complimented by Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming this season.

Marvin Harrison Jr. diving catch in front of Gene Smith and Joey Galloway. #Zone6 is in good hands @MarvHarrisonJr pic.twitter.com/AXqascwHPn — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) April 2, 2022