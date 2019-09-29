WATCH: Coach Day, players talk Buckeyes win over Huskers, 48-7

LINCOLN, Nebraska (AP/WCMH) — If Nebraska was supposed to be Ohio State’s first tough opponent of the season, no one told the Buckeyes.

Ever since the 2019 schedule was announced, Nebraska was supposed to provide Ohio State with its first tough outing of the season.

However, after being beaten 48-7 Saturday, that Huskers team apparently failed to show up.

The Buckeyes improve to 5-0, 2-0 in the Big 10, while Nebraska sunk to 3-2.

Over the first five games of the season, the Buckeyes outscored their opponents by a combined 262-43.

Nebraska almost knocked off Ohio State in Columbus in 2018.

NOTES: Ohio State junior safety Isaiah Pryor intends to transfer after being listed as unavailable for the game last week. … Nebraska has lost ten straight games to Top 5 teams since knocking off Oklahoma in 2001.