COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day discussed new members of his coaching staff on Monday. You can watch Day’s full press conference in the video player above.

Joining Day recently have been defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Jim Knowles, safeties coach Perry Eliano, secondary coach/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and associate head coach for offense/offensive line coach Justin Frye.

Knowles comes to the Buckeyes from Oklahoma State, Perry from Cincinnati, Walton from the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and Frye from UCLA.

“This allows us kind of a fresh start on defense.” said Day. He also reflected on his first three years as a head coach and said he has a lot of things to learn from.

Day added the Buckeyes players are “chomping at the bit” to practice and learn the schemes from the new coaches at the Woody in preparation for the 2022 season.

Coming off an 11-2 season in which the Buckeyes lost to Michigan and failed to make the College Football Playoff, Day made several coaching moves. Gone are defensive assistants Matt Barnes, Kerry Coombs and Al Washington, and offensive assistant Greg Studrawa.